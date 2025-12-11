Japan’s megabanks plan loans for Rapidus

11 December 2025 20:04 (UTC+04:00)

The company aims to develop cutting-edge 2-nanometer chip technology, positioning Japan as a competitive player in the global semiconductor race. Analysts note that the large-scale financial support from Japan’s top banks highlights the strategic importance of domestic chip manufacturing amid growing geopolitical tensions and supply chain vulnerabilities.

