Nurlan Hasanli's short film to be shown at Cannes Film Festival

12 December 2025 10:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The short film "Green Grass" written and directed by Nurlan Hasanli and currently in production, has won the pitching competition at Austria's Linz Film Talent Academy, securing its place at the Cannes Film Festival, Azernews reports.

"Green Grass" portrays a tragicomic narrative about a tourist guide from Baku and his wife as they pursue their dream of emigrating to the United States.

Established in 2021 and officially launched in 2022, the Film Talent Academy of the Linz International Short Film Festival aims to nurture emerging filmmakers by offering development labs, mentorship programs, and opportunities for international industry exposure.

It acts as a springboard for short films and debut feature projects, fostering strong and distinctive creative voices.

The Cannes Film Festival (Festival de Cannes) is one of the world's most prestigious and widely covered annual film festivals. Held in Cannes, France, it presents new films of all genres from around the globe, serving as a central networking hub for film professionals.

Renowned for its glamorous red carpet events, the festival also hosts the competition for its top honor, the Palme d'Or. Founded in 1946, Cannes plays a crucial role in launching films and functions as a major international market, drawing stars, directors, and industry buyers alike.