Vafa Musayeva conquers Everest and Lhotse [PHOTOS]

12 December 2025 14:29 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani mountaineer Vafa Musayeva (Qahraman) has officially presented her summit certificates for Everest (8,848 meters) and Lhotse (8,516 meters), Azernews reports. This marks the first time such recognition has been formally introduced in the country.

During the presentation, Vafa Musayeva emphasized that her primary goal was to share this achievement with the Azerbaijani public. Earlier this year, she successfully climbed both peaks consecutively within the same expedition, becoming the first Azerbaijani mountaineer and, notably, the first Azerbaijani woman athlete to accomplish this feat.

Vafa Musayeva's mountaineering journey began with local peaks such as Bazarduzu, Shahdag, Tufandag, and other mountains across Azerbaijan, gradually building her experience before tackling the world's highest summits.

Note that the first woman ever to set foot on Everest was Junko Tabei of Japan in 1976, a milestone that paved the way for generations of female climbers worldwide.