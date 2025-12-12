Vafa Musayeva conquers Everest and Lhotse [PHOTOS]
Azerbaijani mountaineer Vafa Musayeva (Qahraman) has officially presented her summit certificates for Everest (8,848 meters) and Lhotse (8,516 meters), Azernews reports. This marks the first time such recognition has been formally introduced in the country.
During the presentation, Vafa Musayeva emphasized that her primary goal was to share this achievement with the Azerbaijani public. Earlier this year, she successfully climbed both peaks consecutively within the same expedition, becoming the first Azerbaijani mountaineer and, notably, the first Azerbaijani woman athlete to accomplish this feat.
Vafa Musayeva's mountaineering journey began with local peaks such as Bazarduzu, Shahdag, Tufandag, and other mountains across Azerbaijan, gradually building her experience before tackling the world's highest summits.
Note that the first woman ever to set foot on Everest was Junko Tabei of Japan in 1976, a milestone that paved the way for generations of female climbers worldwide.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!