Azerishiq modernizes electricity infrastructure in Khojavend

12 December 2025 13:27 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

In a major step to provide returning residents with high-quality electricity, “Azerishiq” JSC is upgrading the electricity network in Khojavend.

Azernews reports that the company announced that reconstruction work is being carried out in line with the directives of President Ilham Aliyev. As part of the project, new 35/04 kV substations have been built in the Zoghalbulaq settlement and the city area.

Electric networks operating at 0.4 kV have been renewed for families relocated to Hadrut, Qirmizi Bazar settlements, and Sos village. In addition, repair and restoration work has been conducted on 10 and 35 kV overhead lines and existing transformer stations, while smart meters have been installed.

Currently, renovation and reconstruction works continue not only in the city area but also in surrounding villages, including Chorekli, Guneykhirman, Qarakend, Kuzeykhirman, and Khanoba.

To ensure citizens have stable and uninterrupted electricity while minimizing energy losses, “Azerishiq” JSC continues its phased modernization of the electricity network across all regions of Azerbaijan.