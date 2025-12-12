Armenia confirms discussions on fuel imports from Azerbaijan

12 December 2025 15:16 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Armenia has confirmed that discussions on importing fuel from Azerbaijan are underway, marking a notable development in economic dialogue between the two countries, Azernews reports.

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan told the Armenian service of Radio Liberty that recent talks on oil and oil product supplies took place in Gabala during his meeting with Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev.

Responding to whether Yerevan and Baku had already reached an agreement, Grigoryan stated: “Yes, discussions have been held, and there are opportunities for cooperation.”

The Deputy Prime Minister did not disclose what specific volumes of imports were being considered, which Armenian companies were involved, or the pricing terms. He noted that these issues are now being handled directly between private exporters and importers, stressing that “the terms of possible agreements will be in accordance with market principles.”

When asked what other areas of bilateral trade were being discussed beyond potential fuel imports, Grigoryan refrained from providing details, saying only that “discussions on other products are still ongoing.”

Azerbaijan had earlier publicly confirmed these talks. Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, stated that alongside the border delimitation process, the Deputy Prime Ministers are also discussing possible directions for mutual trade. He emphasized that one of the topics currently on the table is the export of oil and oil products from Azerbaijan to Armenia.

The discussions indicate a potential shift toward pragmatic economic cooperation amid the broader normalization efforts taking place between the two countries.