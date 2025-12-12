Azernews.Az

President Ilham Aliyev shares post on commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev [PHOTO]

12 December 2025 00:07 (UTC+04:00)
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief, Ilham Aliyev, has shared a photo on the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev on his official social media accounts.

Azernews presents the photo:

