Baku’s Embassy in Pretoria honors National Leader Heydar Aliyev [PHOTOS]

12 December 2025 00:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of South Africa held a solemn memorial ceremony to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of the death of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev.

Addressing the event, Huseyn Rahimli, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, highlighted National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s unparalleled contributions to the nation and state.

He emphasized that the founder and architect of the independent Azerbaijani state — a world-famous politician deeply devoted to his homeland and people, a great statesman and nationwide leader — Heydar Aliyev became eternal in the modern history. He rendered unprecedented services to the homeland and people during all periods of his leadership, carrying out a mission of salvation and leaving behind a rich statehood legacy.

The head of mission noted that Heydar Aliyev led Azerbaijan in two important periods of its history: from 1969 to 1982 during Soviet times, when Azerbaijan was part of the USSR, and later from 1993 to 2003 when the country restored its independence. During the first period, as a result of his policies and reforms in social, economic, and cultural life, Azerbaijan became one of the most successful and developed republics of the Soviet Union. In the second period, a new page was opened in the history of the country. Recognizing that only a strong state can guarantee the rights and freedoms of its citizens, he took necessary steps to fulfill the nation’s dream of building a democratic, legal, and secular state based on national and universal values. Rahimli noted that in 1995, under Heydar Aliyev’s leadership, the Constitution of Azerbaijan was adopted, solidifying the country as a democratic, secular, and legal state.

During his speech, Rahimli recalled that this policy is successfully continued today by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev. He stressed that National Leader Heydar Aliyev's greatest wish was the liberation of Garabagh from occupation and the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity. This wish and will of the National Leader were fulfilled by his worthy successor, the President of Azerbaijan, the Victorious Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, who brought the joy of Victory to the Azerbaijani people by raising the national flag over the ancient and eternal lands of Garabagh.

He emphasized that on the eve of the 22nd anniversary of the national leader’s passing, it is once again worth noting that Heydar Aliyev’s name is engraved in the national consciousness of the Azerbaijani people as the founder of modern Azerbaijan. He laid the foundation of a great ideology, a philosophy of national statehood, and national self-awareness, reaffirming that the unity of the people and the state is unshakable, eternal, and built on a solid foundation.

Rahimli also highlighted the importance of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in preserving national and spiritual values and cultural heritage for future generations, as well as the vital role and active work of First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva in promoting Azerbaijan’s national culture, art, and realities worldwide.

The participants of the event paid tribute to the memory of the architect of the modern Azerbaijani state, Heydar Aliyev, with a minute of silence and laid flowers at his photograph. The event also featured the screening of a film dedicated to the National Leader.