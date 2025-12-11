Ankara’s Esenboğa Airport posts strong growth in passenger and cargo traffic

11 December 2025 23:23 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

In November 2025, the number of passengers arriving at Ankara Esenboğa Airport in Türkiye increased by 8 percent compared to the same period in 2024, reaching 12,825,057 people, Azernews reports, citing Türkiye’s Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.

According to the information provided by the Ministry, in November 2025 passenger traffic on domestic flights at the airport increased by 6 percent compared to the same period of 2024, reaching 9,504,272 people, while passenger traffic on international flights increased by 13 percent to 3,320,785 people.

In November 2025, cargo transportation at the airport increased by 8 percent compared to the same period in 2024, amounting to 125,094 tons. In addition, cargo transportation on domestic flights at the airport increased by 5 percent compared to the same period in 2024, reaching 75,313 tons, while cargo transportation on international flights increased by 12 percent compared to the same period, amounting to 49,781 tons.

According to the information, the number of flights operated from the airport in November 2025 increased by 6 percent compared to November 2024, reaching 94,525. At the same time, the number of flights operated on domestic routes increased by 4 percent to 68,291, while the number of flights operated on international routes increased by 12 percent to 26,234.

In November 2025, passenger transportation at all airports in Türkiye amounted to 229,584,573 people, while cargo transportation amounted to 4,738,323 tons.

It should be noted that in 2024, passenger transportation at all airports in Türkiye amounted to 220,987,163 people, while cargo transportation amounted to 4,941,729 tons.