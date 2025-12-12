Azerbaijan Producers Guild admitted to FIAPF membership [PHOTOS]

12 December 2025 16:31 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan Producers Guild (APG) has been officially admitted as a full member the International Federation of Film Producers Associations (FIAPF), one of the world's most prestigious cinema organizations, Azernews reports.

The membership will formally take effect on January 1, 2026. The Guild's accession to FIAPF represents a strategic step toward strengthening the global recognition and positioning of Azerbaijani cinema.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Producers Guild Mushfig Hatamov highlighted the significance of this achievement, noting that membership in FIAPF opens wide opportunities to align the work of Azerbaijani producers with international standards and integrate them into the global film market. He emphasized that this milestone is of historic importance both for ensuring stronger protection of producers' rights and for attracting foreign investment to local film projects, as well as expanding participation in international co-productions.

"Azerbaijani cinema is now represented on the same platform as the world's leading film nations," Hatamov said.

He added that the Guild plans to use this new status to intensify its activities in several directions, including advancing improvements in international legislation related to authors' and producers' rights and film production, and promoting Azerbaijani cinema more actively to foreign producers, distributors, and investors through the FIAPF network.

The Azerbaijan Producers Guild is a public association that unites the country's leading film and television producers. Its mission is to protect members' rights and interests, support the development of the local audiovisual industry, and encourage international cooperation in the field.

Founded in 1933, FIAPF is a non-profit organization representing 38 member associations from 31 countries. It safeguards the interests of film producers, accredits major international film festivals such as Cannes, Berlin, and Venice, and sets ethical and professional standards for the global film industry.