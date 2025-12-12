PM Asadov highlights Azerbaijan–Central Asia partnership at Ashgabat Forum

12 December 2025 12:17 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov addressed relations between Azerbaijan and the Central Asian states during the plenary session of an international forum in Ashgabat dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust (2025), International Neutrality Day, and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality, Azernews reports.

Asadov emphasized that Azerbaijan’s ties with Central Asian countries are “truly unique,” adding that the Caspian Sea serves as a unifying factor and plays a vital role in the region’s economic development.

“The preservation of the Caspian Sea as a zone of peace, prosperity, stability and security allows for the further expansion of trade, economic and cultural relations, and creates the necessary conditions for the development of business and tourism,” he said.

The Prime Minister noted that major transport routes passing through the Caspian Sea serve the interests of the region’s countries and open new opportunities for expanding trade and economic cooperation.

Asadov also expressed gratitude for the support provided by friendly states in the reconstruction of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories. He recalled a recently sent letter from residents of Fuzuli to Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in appreciation of Turkmenistan’s initiative to build the Fuzuli Mosque, the foundation of which was laid during the October Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Gabala.

“We highly appreciate the fraternal support provided by our Uzbek, Kazakh and Kyrgyz brothers for the construction of the Mirza Ulugbek School and the Kurmangazy Children’s Art Center in Fuzuli, as well as the Manas School in Agdam.

At the same time, we express our deep gratitude to Turkiye for its support in the revival of the liberated territories.

All this will forever remain in the hearts of the Azerbaijani people as a vivid example of the unity of our peoples,” Asadov noted.

The Prime Minister added that Azerbaijan’s admission as a full-fledged participant in the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia holds special significance for the country.

“We are united by centuries-old common history, spiritual and cultural heritage, brotherhood, friendship and solidarity,” he said.