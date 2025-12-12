Award ceremony for 'Poetry of Khazri' recitation competition held in Baku [PHOTOS]

12 December 2025 12:36 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan State Museum of Musical Culture (Baku Museum Center) hosted the award ceremony for the winners of the Republican Recitation Competition "Poetry of Khazri", Azernews reports.

The event was organized by the Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center for Culture (MEMİM) with the support of the Azerbaijan Theater Workers' Union in partnership with the publishing houses Qanun and MİMTA.

Opening remarks were delivered by Vasif Gurban-zade, Head of the Book Industry Department of the Culture Ministry; Alla Bayramova, director of the Azerbaijan State Museum of Musical Culture, Doctor of Art History, and Honored Cultural Worker; Haji Ismayilov, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Theater Workers' Union and People' s Artist; and Vugar Gumbatov, MEMİM Acting Director, Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies and Associate Professor. They emphasized that the competition was designed to promote the legacy of national poet Nabi Khazri, nurture the creative abilities of reciters, spark interest in the art of literary performance, and enrich the artistic and aesthetic sensibilities of young people.

Members of the competition jury, including Azad Shukurov, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan Theater Workers' Union, Honored Art Worker, Professor; People's Artist Mammadsafa Gasimov; and Ilgar Fakhmi, Secretary of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, Honored Cultural Worker spoke about the contest. They noted that from nearly 50 applicants, 14 participants advanced to the final stage. The jury assessed their performances and awarded the following: first place to Anar Ahmedov; second place jointly to Ramil Huseynzade and Huseynaga Aslanov; and third place to Sema Aghazade.

The winners received cash prizes and diplomas, while other participants were presented with certificates and commemorative gifts.

The artistic program, moderated by MEMİM staff member, Doctor of Art Studies, and Honored Cultural Worker Saadat Tahmirazgizi, featured performances by the competition winners as well as teachers and students of the 26th Baku Music School named after Muslim Magomayev. They recited poems including "Sea, Sky, Love", "I Look at Your Photo", "Tell Me, Where Are You", "The Wind", "Do Not Seek the Carefree One", "Who Awaits What?", and "My Heart", alongside musical compositions such as "Cranes", "Gorges", "Remained in My Soul", and "Azerbaijan", all inspired by Nabi Khazri's verses.

The poet's son, Arzu Babayev, attended the ceremony, congratulated the winners, and expressed gratitude to the organizers.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.