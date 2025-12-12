Azerbaijan National Conservatory holds event in memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev [PHOTOS]

12 December 2025 09:46 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

An event titled "Zaman onu seçdi" dedicated to the memory of the great leader Heydar Aliyev was held at the Azerbaijan National Conservatory. The event was organized jointly by the Azerbaijan National Conservatory and Bizi Birləşdirən Mədəniyyət Public Association, Azernews reports.

Opening the event, People's Artist and Chairman of Bizi Birləşdirən Mədəniyyət Public Assosiation, Ramil Gasimov, spoke about the special care that the national leader Heydar Aliyev showed toward figures in culture and the arts, as well as his invaluable contribution to the development of national music.

Participants were then shown rare archival footage of Heydar Aliyev singing the folk song "Küçələrə su səpmişəm".

The concert program featured performances of "Küçələrə su səpmişəm", "Elegiya", "Şükriyyə", "Sənə də qalmaz", and "Azərbaycan" by People's Artists Mansum Ibrahimov (khananda), Azer Zeynalov (vocal), and Elchin Gashimov (tar); Honored Artists Ramil Gasimov (vocal), Emil Afrasiyab (piano), Elnur Ahmadov (kamancha); Honored Teacher Naiba Shahmammadova; Fatima Jafarzade (vocal); and Sabukhi Ismayilov (naghara).

Participants emphasized that the great importance Heydar Aliyev placed on the cultural sphere continues to serve as a guiding example for the creative community today.