Azerbaijan Fashion Week: Designers of East present collections inspired by Great Silk Road [PHOTOS]

12 December 2025 11:19 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The 19th season of Azerbaijan Fashion Week has concluded in Baku, marking a vibrant celebration of cultural diversity and contemporary fashion artistry, Azernews reports.

This year's edition was dedicated to the theme "On the Great Silk Road," highlighting Azerbaijan's historic and modern role as a bridge between East and West. The shows, held at the Stone Chronicle Museum, brought together designers from Egypt, Bahrain, Morocco, Oman, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Azerbaijan.

A special highlight of the program was the participation of designers from Oriental Fashion Show Paris, founded by Madame Hind Joudar, a long-standing and trusted partner of Azerbaijan Fashion Week.

Brands presented under OFS — HANY EL BEHAIRY, NASEEM ALANDALOS, WI MODE by Wafaa Idrissi, YOLAND by Tafool Abdullah — showcased collections that reflected the rich artistic heritage of the Islamic world and the traditions of the Silk Road. Their presentations combined Eastern aesthetics, traditional craftsmanship, and contemporary reinterpretations of cultural codes.

In addition to the Oriental Fashion Show segment, the runway featured designers from Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Ukraine, including GÖWHER GOUVERNET, STUDIO 4353, TIMUR TURSUNKULOV, ALIYA ZHUMAN, MALIQUE, and BF COLLECTION by Malika Beatrishe.

Tajikistan was represented at AFW19 by the Tajikistan Fashion Week delegation led by Tohir Ibragimov, along with the country’s national brand CHAKAN HOUSE.

Azerbaijan Fashion Week traditionally places strong emphasis on supporting and promoting the national fashion industry. This season, Azerbaijani designers presented a diverse selection of collections:

Magical Silk by FAKHRIYA KHALAFOVA — a collection by the Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, Fakhriya Khalafova, dedicated to the aesthetics of Azerbaijani silk masterfully woven into contemporary eveningwear;

NATAVAN — a brand that harmoniously blends traditional motifs with modern style, reflecting the depth and elegance of Azerbaijani fashion;

MURAD HUSEYN — an authorial perspective on womenswear built on clean forms, expressive silhouettes, and innovative design approaches.

The presentations of Azerbaijani designers showcased a deep connection to cultural heritage, a contemporary design mindset, and high-level technical craftsmanship.

The 19th season of Azerbaijan Fashion Week reaffirmed Baku’s status as one of the region's key fashion platforms.

The participation of Oriental Fashion Show Paris, designers from Silk Road countries, and leading Azerbaijani fashion houses further emphasized the event’s global significance and its contribution to fostering cultural dialogue.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.