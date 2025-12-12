Master classes in four specialties to be held in Mingachevir and Yevlakh

12 December 2025 13:16 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Master classes in the specialties of piano, tar, garmon, and khananda will take place in Yevlakh and Mingachevir, Azernews reports.

The workshops are organized by the Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center for Culture (MEMİM) with the support of the Central Aran Regional Department of Culture.

On December 15, master classes in tar and piano will be held at Uzeyir Hajibayli Eleven-Year Music School No. 1 in the city of Mingachevir. The tar master class will be conducted by Arslan Novrasli, Head of the Department of Instrumental Performance at the Faculty of Arts of Garabagh University, and the piano master class will be led by Ulviya Kazimova, PhD in Art Studies and Chair of the Subject Trade Union Commission of the Piano Department of the Music College under the Azerbaijan National Conservatory.

On December 22, master classes in the specialties of garmon and khanende will take place at Children's Music School No. 1 in the city of Yevlakh.

The sessions will be conducted by Sarkhan Abiyev, Associate Professor of the Department of Folk Instruments at the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts (garmon), and by Sevinj Sarayeva, soloist of the International Mugham Center, senior lecturer at the Music College under the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, and Honored Artist (khananda).

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.