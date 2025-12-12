Avto Radio honored in Uzbekistan for promoting Azerbaijani culture [PHOTOS]

12 December 2025 14:58 (UTC+04:00)

The Uzbekistan National Media Association has hosted the latest edition of the national "Renaissance" awards ceremony in Tashkent, Azernews reports.

This annual event brings together leading media outlets, journalists, and representatives of government and public organizations, celebrating projects that have significantly contributed to the country's information landscape over the past year.

Opening the ceremony, Chairman of the Uzbekistan National Media Association, Rector of the University of Journalism and Mass Communications, Professor Sherzodkhon Kudratkhoja, stressed the importance of recognizing the hard work of media professionals, valuing their integrity and transparency, and emphasizing the vital role journalism plays in society.

Winners were announced across major categories such as "Best Morning TV Show," "Best Cultural and Educational Project," "Best News TV Program," "Best Socio-Political Television Project," and "Best TV Series of the Year," along with a range of regional and specialized nominations.

During the event, the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Tashkent presented a special award to Avto Radio for its "Professional Media Partnership in Promoting Azerbaijani Culture."

In his remarks, the Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center's director, Akif Marifli, spoke about the long-standing professional cooperation between the Center and the Uzbek media. He emphasized the consistent airing of programs, reports, and projects dedicated to Azerbaijan on “Avto Radio,” noting that this collaboration helps further strengthen the friendship between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

As part of the ceremony, Avto Radio received an honorary certificate and a cash prize, along with an invitation to participate in the annual media tour to Azerbaijan organized by the Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center.

The event concluded with performances by renowned artists and a concert program.