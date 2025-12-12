12 December 2025 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

The partnership between SOCAR, M-Gaz, and CNG Systems, allowing compressed natural gas to reach schools, hospitals, municipal buildings, households, and factories in Strumitsa, may seem like a technical innovation, a clever workaround for regions lacking pipeline infrastructure. But it symbolizes something larger. Europe, still grappling with the long shadow of the Russia–Ukraine war, is urgently seeking suppliers that offer not only molecules of gas but also stability, predictability, and strategic balance. Certainly, Azerbaijan is meeting that demand with remarkable efficiency. Today, Azerbaijan delivers gas to...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!