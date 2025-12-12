National Paralympic Committee receives letter of appreciation in Lisbon [PHOTOS]

12 December 2025 15:32 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A gala evening dedicated to the 2025 achievements of the Paralympic Committee of Portugal (CPP) has taken place in Lisbon, Azernews reports.

Adviser to the President of the Azerbaijani National Paralympic Committee President, Shahin Kazimzade, attended the event at the invitation of the CPP.

During the ceremony, the Portuguese Paralympic Committee presented a letter of appreciation to the Azerbaijan National Paralympic Committee in recognition of their cooperation.

Earlier, Shahin Kazimzade held a meeting with CPP President José Manuel Lourenço, the Committee's Vice President and First Vice President of the International Paralympic Committee, Leila Marques Mota, as well as Vice President Tiago Carvalho.

The sides discussed the development of the Paralympic movement in both countries, the expansion of existing cooperation, medical classification matters, training initiatives, and the organization of joint training camps.

Azerbaijan made its Paralympic Games debut at the 1996 Summer Paralympics in Atlanta, competing in track and field and power lifting. In the same year, the National Paralympic Committee was established.

Since 1996, national paralympians have taken part in many international competitions and six Paralympic Games. They enriched the country's medal haul with multiple awards.

The Azerbaijani Paralympic team has made significant progress since the Tokyo 2020 Games, where they won 14 medals, including 4 gold, 4 silver, and 6 bronze.

At the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games, the Paralympic team earned 11 medals, including 4 silver and 5 bronze.