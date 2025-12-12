France plans to ban minors from social networks

12 December 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

France should ban children under the age of 15–16 from using social media, President Emmanuel Macron has announced, Azernews reports.

According to the French president, mandatory age verification will be introduced across all social networks, with a minimum age set at 15–16 years. Children and teenagers under 18 will face stricter restrictions on accessing social media platforms.

Macron stated that the government plans to present the relevant bill early next year and emphasized his goal of seeing it passed before the end of his presidential term in 2027.

The proposal comes amid growing concerns over the impact of social media on young people’s mental health, online safety, and exposure to harmful content. Experts warn that early exposure to social networks can contribute to anxiety, cyberbullying, and distorted body image among adolescents.

Earlier, we reported that Australia implemented a similar ban last year, prohibiting children under 16 from using social media platforms, making France one of the latest countries considering stricter regulations to protect minors online.

Some critics argue that instead of outright bans, governments could focus on better digital education and parental controls, helping children learn to navigate online spaces safely rather than excluding them entirely.