Azerbaijan’s Emergency Ministry continues fire safety awareness campaign in liberated territories

14 December 2025 12:20 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Azerbaijan continues its public awareness efforts on fire safety across the country, including in the liberated territories, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

According to information , as part of these activities, staff of the Garabagh Regional State Fire Supervision Department under the State Fire Supervision Service of the MES have conducted preventive awareness sessions with citizens living and working in the liberated areas, as well as with those visiting the region.

The latest outreach activities were carried out in Shusha city and the Aghdam, Fuzuli, Khojaly, and Lachin districts. During the sessions, residents, construction and reconstruction workers, employees of public catering facilities, and individuals visiting forests, open areas, and agricultural lands for recreational or business purposes were provided with detailed explanations of essential fire safety regulations. Informational materials and visual aids were also distributed.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations once again called on citizens to strictly comply with fire safety requirements in the liberated territories, emphasizing the importance of preventing fire-related incidents in these areas.