Azerbaijan shines at World Kyokushin Karate Championship in Riyadh
The World Kyokushin Federation (KWF) World Championship concluded in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with Azerbaijan’s national team delivering strong performances across multiple categories, Azernews reports.
The Azerbaijani delegation included 16 athletes, 2 referees, 1 head coach, and 1 country representative, for a total of 20 participants. The team was led by Gabil Sayadov, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Karate Federation, and Rza Mustafayev, KWF representative.
According to the final results, Azerbaijani karatekas won medals in various age and weight categories:
Gold: Javid Kazimli (16-17 years, +80 kg) and Selcan Babayeva (+60 kg)
Silver: Rahman Yusubov (14-15 years, -75 kg)
Bronze: Vagif Bandaliyev (16-17 years, -70 kg) and Toghrul Orucov (12-13 years, -60 kg)
The national team excelled in both individual and team competitions, representing Azerbaijan with distinction and contributing to the strengthening of the country’s position in the international Kyokushin karate arena.
