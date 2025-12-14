Azerbaijan shines at World Kyokushin Karate Championship in Riyadh

14 December 2025 17:19 (UTC+04:00)

The national team excelled in both individual and team competitions, representing Azerbaijan with distinction and contributing to the strengthening of the country’s position in the international Kyokushin karate arena.

According to the final results, Azerbaijani karatekas won medals in various age and weight categories:

The Azerbaijani delegation included 16 athletes, 2 referees, 1 head coach, and 1 country representative, for a total of 20 participants. The team was led by Gabil Sayadov, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Karate Federation, and Rza Mustafayev, KWF representative.

The World Kyokushin Federation (KWF) World Championship concluded in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with Azerbaijan’s national team delivering strong performances across multiple categories, Azernews reports.

