14 December 2025 22:23 (UTC+04:00)

Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday that Moscow is primarily focused on engagement with the United States rather than European countries in efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, Azernews reports.

Speaking to reporters, Peskov claimed that European states are pursuing their own agenda and suggested that they are inclined toward prolonging the war. “The Europeans are playing their own game. It still looks like they want the war to continue, but we are naturally more oriented toward our counterparts in Washington,” he said.

Peskov’s remarks came shortly after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signaled Kyiv’s willingness to abandon its bid for NATO membership in exchange for security guarantees from the United States, European nations, and other partners.

The statements highlight differing diplomatic approaches among key actors as discussions around potential pathways to end the conflict continue to gain momentum.