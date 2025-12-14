Kremlin says Russia prioritizes talks with Washington over Europe on Ukraine peace efforts
Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday that Moscow is primarily focused on engagement with the United States rather than European countries in efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, Azernews reports.
Speaking to reporters, Peskov claimed that European states are pursuing their own agenda and suggested that they are inclined toward prolonging the war. “The Europeans are playing their own game. It still looks like they want the war to continue, but we are naturally more oriented toward our counterparts in Washington,” he said.
Peskov’s remarks came shortly after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signaled Kyiv’s willingness to abandon its bid for NATO membership in exchange for security guarantees from the United States, European nations, and other partners.
The statements highlight differing diplomatic approaches among key actors as discussions around potential pathways to end the conflict continue to gain momentum.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!