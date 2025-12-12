Azernews.Az

Hisense Europe sees 2025 sales rise

Hisense Europe sees 2025 sales rise

Hisense Europe, the Chinese-owned consumer electronics and home appliances group headquartered in Slovenia, expects to close 2025 with around €4.8 billion (US$5.2 billion) in revenue, up 6% compared to 2024, Executive Vice President Bostjan Pecnik said Thursday, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

