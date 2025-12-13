World Cup in beach badminton underway in Khorfakkan, UAE
The World Cup in beach badminton, also known as airbadminton, is currently taking place in Khorfakkan, United Arab Emirates.
According to Azernews, the opening day featured 24 matches, with a total of 96 male and female athletes representing 12 countries competing.
Azerbaijani players faced tough competition and were defeated by their counterparts from Egypt and Bulgaria in their opening matches.
The tournament, which runs until December 14, has selected the Arab Tar (mountain goat) as its official mascot, symbolizing agility and resilience.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!