World Cup in beach badminton underway in Khorfakkan, UAE

13 December 2025 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

The World Cup in beach badminton, also known as airbadminton, is currently taking place in Khorfakkan, United Arab Emirates.

According to Azernews, the opening day featured 24 matches, with a total of 96 male and female athletes representing 12 countries competing.

Azerbaijani players faced tough competition and were defeated by their counterparts from Egypt and Bulgaria in their opening matches.

The tournament, which runs until December 14, has selected the Arab Tar (mountain goat) as its official mascot, symbolizing agility and resilience.