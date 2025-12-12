Niki Lauda’s car up for auction

12 December 2025 19:53 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

In January, Mecum Auction House will put up for sale a remarkable 1979 BMW M1. While the M1 itself is already considered a collector’s dream, this particular car stands out due to its low mileage of just 20,350 km and its famous first owner: three-time Formula 1 World Champion Niki Lauda, Azernews reports.

The BMW M1 was originally developed in part based on the Monocup, a racing series where drivers competed in identical cars. The Procar series races, held in 1979 and 1980 as support events for Formula 1, saw Niki Lauda emerge victorious in the inaugural season. As a prize for his win, Lauda was given this very sports car, which later became part of his private collection.

This M1 is notable for its original Campagnolo wheels, painted white, and its distinctive front bumper, a design element inspired by the racing M1 but rarely seen on road-going versions. Under the hood, it features the standard 3.5-liter inline-six engine producing 277 hp, delivering a classic blend of performance and precision engineering.

BMW reportedly produced only around 400 road-going M1s, with an additional 50 units built specifically for the racetrack. As a result, these cars are highly sought-after by collectors, with prices often exceeding half a million dollars.

Enthusiasts point out that owning a car once driven by a legend like Lauda not only adds historical and emotional value but also makes it one of the most coveted M1s on the market. With its unique provenance and pristine condition, this coupe is expected to attract serious attention from collectors worldwide.