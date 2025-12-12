British architectural leaders join Azerbaijan to support young female designers [PHOTOS]

12 December 2025 21:00 (UTC+04:00)

The United Kingdom has spotlighted its world-class architectural expertise alongside Azerbaijan’s emerging creative talent through a new initiative empowering young female architects to tackle global sustainability challenges. According to the British Embassy Baku’s official social-media announcement, that the ceremony held at the Heydar Aliyev Centre, brought together a range of distinguished professionals from both the UK and Azerbaijan, including: John Alderdice, UK trade and partnership representative, Fergus Auld OBE, British Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani MPs Sevil Mikayilova and Nigar Arpadari, also, female architecture students from the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction and the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts who took part in the competition.

As reported by Azernews, the UK Embassy in Azerbaijan has shared a post about the event with the following title: UK’s world-class architectural expertise, Azerbaijan’s emerging creative talent

The post shared by the Embassy reads:

In partnership with leading British firms Zaha Hadid Architects, Chapman Taylor Architects, and Scott Brownrigg, we challenged female students from the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction and the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts to design innovative solutions to one of the greatest challenges of our time: water scarcity in urban environments.

This initiative reflects the strength of the Great Britain–Azerbaijan partnership and our shared commitment to women’s education, empowerment, and leadership in architecture.

A huge thank you to our partners and participants for their time and dedication.

Congratulations to the winners.

Note that British architectural leaders from firms like Zaha Hadid Architects and Chapman Taylor partnered with the British Embassy in Azerbaijan to mentor female students, challenging them to design urban solutions for water scarcity, promoting women's empowerment, and strengthening UK-Azerbaijan ties in education and design. This initiative, involving institutions like the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction, highlights shared commitments to female leadership and sustainable urban development, building on existing UK-Azerbaijan educational partnerships.