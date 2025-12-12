Hidden apps are coming to Android

12 December 2025 21:33 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Android operating system (OS) is expected to introduce a new feature called Private Space for personal applications, Azernews reports.

References to the upcoming option were discovered in the code of an early Android Canary build, which is currently available to developers. Private Space will allow users to create a dedicated area within the smartphone OS where selected apps can exist independently from the rest of the system.

Apps placed in Private Space will remain hidden from others. According to experts, these programs will not appear on the home screen, in the app library, or in search results. “Applications in the personal space are completely isolated from the rest of the OS because they operate under a separate user profile,” explained Android specialists.

However, using apps in Private Space may be less convenient. To access them, users will need to open the Private Space by entering a password or using a fingerprint scan. Additionally, these apps will not be able to freely share files with other programs on the device. “Clearly, the main focus of Private Space is security and privacy, not convenience,” journalists from Android Authority emphasized.

Some smartphone manufacturers already offer similar app-isolation features in their custom firmware, but Private Space would be the first time this functionality is implemented at the OS level. Industry experts speculate that the feature could arrive with Android 17, giving users a new level of control over their personal data and sensitive applications.

This feature could have broader implications for security-conscious users, such as enabling safe use of banking apps, private messaging, or work-related programs without fear of interference from other apps or accidental exposure. It may also appeal to parents who want to create isolated spaces for kids or to users who want to separate work and personal apps without installing multiple user accounts.