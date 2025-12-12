Memorial evening dedicated to National Leader Heydar Aliyev held in Baku [PHOTOS]

12 December 2025 23:16 (UTC+04:00)

A commemoration evening dedicated to the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, was held in Baku.

According to Azernews, a documentary film titled “The Heart of the Leader”, dedicated to the life and work of Heydar Aliyev and authored by Mikhail Gusman, was screened during the event.

The film was watched by Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, Leyla Aliyeva.

The event began with a moment of silence in memory of the National Leader.

Speaking before the audience, Mikhail Gusman talked about the filmmaking process and emphasized that creating a one-hour documentary about such a great personality was not an easy task. He noted that the material was collected piece by piece in order to convey Heydar Aliyev’s path and character as accurately as possible.

The author of the film also shared his personal memories of the National Leader, highlighting his extraordinary inner strength, strong character, and courage.

According to Gusman, Heydar Aliyev was able to overcome all life’s challenges without losing his dignity or composure and always remained committed to his main goal — serving Azerbaijan. Heydar Aliyev dedicated his entire life to the country and its future, and he truly lived for his people.

Mikhail Gusman also drew particular attention to one of the episodes featured in the film: the moment during a speech when Heydar Aliyev felt unwell. The author noted that this footage became an important part of the story, emphasizing the leader’s moral strength and resilience.