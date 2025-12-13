Azercell promotes social responsibility and environmental awareness among children

13 December 2025 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

Company supports students in publishing the book “Have You Ever Seen One?”

On December 5, the children’s book “Have You Ever Seen One?” was officially launched with the support of Azercell, in collaboration with The International School of Azerbaijan (TISA) and Roller Bird Publishing House.

Created through student-led research, the book focuses on protecting one of Azerbaijan’s rare and endangered species — the Caspian seal. The project aims to nurture environmental awareness and social responsibility among young learners, while also encouraging reading habits and creative, inquiry-driven thinking.

During a special event held at TISA, students discussed the environmental challenges facing rare species in the Caspian Sea and highlighted how the project promotes responsible attitudes toward nature and conservation. They expressed their gratitude to Azercell for supporting the initiative and noted how this experience has strengthened their ecological understanding and education.

To reach a broader audience, the book has been published in both Azerbaijani and English. “Have You Ever Seen One?” was first showcased earlier this year at the Baku International Book Fair, where it generated significant interest among visitors. The book will also be distributed to schools across the regions of Azerbaijan to further expand its educational impact.