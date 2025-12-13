Dubai launches self-driving taxi tests

13 December 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Commercial operations of WeRide’s unmanned taxis have officially begun in Dubai’s Jumeirah and Umm Suqeim districts, although for now they are running in test mode with a safety driver on board, Azernews reports.

“The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority is pleased to announce the launch of a public robotaxi pilot project, available through the Uber app in Dubai starting today,” the statement read.

The project is being implemented in collaboration with WeRide and Uber Technologies, and users can currently order the autonomous taxis through Uber’s app.

Officials noted that the service is expected to transition from test mode to full-scale operation in early 2026. Once fully operational, the robotaxis are expected to complement Dubai’s existing public transport network, offering a futuristic and convenient option for residents and tourists alike.

This pilot marks one of the first commercial deployments of fully autonomous taxis in the Middle East, signaling Dubai’s ambition to become a global hub for smart mobility and cutting-edge technology. Observers also speculate that such initiatives could eventually expand to include self-driving buses and delivery vehicles, further transforming urban transport in the city.