Memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev commemorated in Mexico

13 December 2025 09:41 (UTC+04:00)

On December 12, a memorial event was held at the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the United Mexican States to mark the 22nd anniversary of the passing of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev.

Azernews reports that the event began with a one-minute moment of silence in honor of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, followed by the laying of a wreath at his bust. During the ceremony, special emphasis was placed on the exceptional role played by the National Leader in the history of the Azerbaijani people and state, his invaluable services in building and strengthening modern Azerbaijan, as well as his rich and wise legacy of statehood.

As part of the event, a video report was screened highlighting the National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s official visit to Mexico in 1982 as head of a delegation. It was noted that the footage shown consisted of rare archival materials from the Golden Fund of Azerbaijan Television. The historical significance of this visit for the development of Azerbaijan–Mexico relations was also underscored.