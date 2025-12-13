Pipeline integrity in focus: New approaches applied across TANAP and STAR projects [EXCLUSIVE]

13 December 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

At the Asset Integrity & Corrosion Conference (AICC 2025), Azernews held an in-depth conversation with Tuartek’s Chairman of the Board, Şirzat Turan, Vice Chairman, Nurettin Argalı, and General Manager, Ali Güneyli. As an EPCM company specialized in corrosion control technologies, Tuartek provides multidisciplinary engineering, consultancy, and implementation services across the energy, petrochemical, marine, and infrastructure sectors.

The company plays a vital role in both national and corporate economic resilience by raising awareness about corrosion control and preventing corrosion-related damage. Tuartek has delivered successful projects for leading organizations, including TANAP, SOCAR Turkiye Aegean Refinery (STAR), and PETKİM and PETLİM, offering tailored corrosion mitigation strategies and comprehensive project management solutions. By combining operational excellence with engineering innovation, Tuartek supports major assets end-to-end, from design and inspection to implementation, operation, and maintenance.

Question: Tuartek provides consultancy and inspection services for cathodic protection systems across major SOCAR projects, including the TANAP pipeline and STAR. How are your consultancy and supervision applied throughout these projects, and during which stages do you contribute the most?

According to the company’s leadership, Tuartek provides end-to-end corrosion and cathodic protection consultancy for all SOCAR subsidiaries in Türkiye, supporting projects through construction, commissioning, operation, and long-term maintenance.

“Where design gaps or inconsistencies are identified, we provide SOCAR with detailed feedback and recommendations, enabling corrections to be made prior to implementation,” they explained.

Their involvement begins at the desk, not in the field. The team first reviews all project documentation in terms of design reports, technical specifications, and drawings to verify that cathodic protection systems are correctly planned.

After construction, Tuartek’s role transitioned into the operation and maintenance phase, where its responsibilities broadened significantly. “From the very first year of commissioning, we have carried out detailed measurements and performance checks to verify that the systems remain fully protected,” the representatives said.

They noted that both TANAP and the STAR Refinery continue to benefit from Tuartek’s ongoing operation and maintenance services. “We use advanced monitoring and diagnostic tools and methods. Our primary focus is to ensure that these systems operate safely, reliably, and in line with international standards throughout their service life.”

Tuartek officials also pointed out that field assets are continually exposed to harsh environmental conditions and potential third-party interference. To safeguard system performance, the company carries out ongoing inspection, repair, and preventive maintenance to ensure long-term stability and reliability.

A key pillar of their work is digitalization. All field data is captured and managed within a Geographic Information System (GIS). “Our technicians record measurements directly into the system via mobile devices, which enables near real-time monitoring of the entire network,” they explained. By comparing current results with historical data, Tuartek monitors system integrity and detects anomalies at an early stage. Any issues identified are then communicated to SOCAR through structured monthly, quarterly, and annual reports.

Question: Periodic measurements such as CIPS and DCVG surveys are essential for pipeline integrity. What are the most common challenges you encounter during these surveys, and how does Tuartek overcome them?

The officials highlighted that Tuartek regularly performs External Corrosion Direct Assessment on the entire 1,850 km TANAP pipeline, which includes both CIPS (Close Interval Potential Survey) and DCVG (Direct Current Voltage Gradient) surveys.

They explained that DCVG is used to detect coating defects that may occur due to seismic activity, ground movement, or temperature changes along the pipeline. Meanwhile, CIPS demonstrates the effectiveness of the cathodic protection system at every meter of the pipeline.

"We carry out both surveys on a five-year cycle along the entire route, dividing the work into annual sections of approximately 400–450 km," they said.

When coating defects are identified, Tuartek verifies each location against SIB survey data to obtain a clear picture of the pipeline’s actual condition. Company representatives emphasized that a coating defect does not automatically indicate a safety risk: if cathodic protection readings confirm full effectiveness, the affected segment is still classified as safe, and this evaluation is thoroughly recorded and reported to the client.

However, the team noted that the terrain itself poses significant challenges. “In some sections, the pipeline passes through elevations above 2,000 meters. Accessing these locations and providing logistical support for our teams is extremely demanding,” they said. Despite these conditions, Tuartek has successfully completed all scheduled surveys to date.

Another technical difficulty arises from telluric effects caused by the Earth’s magnetic field, which can influence measurement readings. The officials acknowledged these constraints but emphasized that the company applies advanced correction techniques and instrumentation to minimize their impact on data accuracy.