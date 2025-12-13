High-level political dialogue advances Azerbaijan-Poland relations [PHOTOS]

13 December 2025 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

Elchin Amirbayov, the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan, has undertaken a working visit to the Republic of Poland, Azernews reports.

During his visit, Amirbayov held meetings at the Office of the Prime Minister with Malgorzata Latkiewicz-Pavlak, Director of the Foreign Affairs Department, as well as Radoslaw Gruk, Advisor to the President of Poland. He also met with Grzegorz Schetyna, Chair of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee; Brigadier General Andrzej Kowalski, Deputy Director of the Security Department in the Presidential Office; and Marcin Bosacki, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The discussions focused on the current state and development prospects of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Poland. Both sides underscored the importance of high-level reciprocal visits and regular political dialogue as central components of the bilateral agenda, agreeing on the need to continue such exchanges in the near future. Amirbayov highlighted Azerbaijan’s recognition of Poland as a reliable partner within the frameworks of the European Union and NATO.

While acknowledging that economic relations between the two countries remain below their full potential, the parties expressed interest in deepening cooperation in traditional sectors and diversifying into new areas. In particular, they identified green transition and renewable energy, logistics, transport connectivity, and defense as promising fields for collaboration.

Amirbayov also updated his Polish counterparts on the latest steps toward normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations. He stressed that although the two countries are effectively in a de facto state of peace, formal legal recognition of this peace is essential. Discussions also focused on regional security and new opportunities for practical cooperation arising from evolving realities in the region.

Parliamentary cooperation was highlighted as a key component of Azerbaijan-Poland relations. Amirbayov emphasized that intensifying inter-parliamentary contacts strengthens mutual trust and expressed optimism that high-level exchanges in this sphere would continue next year, referencing an official invitation to the Polish Senate Speaker.

The Azerbaijani envoy also critiqued the “European Union–Armenia Partnership Strategic Agenda,” noting that it does not reflect current regional realities and does not contribute to either EU-Azerbaijan relations or the Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization process.

Polish officials were briefed on the consequences of Armenia’s occupation policies, including damage to Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage and the extensive landmine problem. Amirbayov stressed that demining remains a priority for Azerbaijan and called for greater international support, noting that current aid is limited compared to Azerbaijan’s efforts. He also invited Polish companies to participate in post-conflict reconstruction projects in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

As part of his visit, Amirbayov spoke at a roundtable with representatives of leading Polish think tanks, discussing geopolitical developments in the South Caucasus, as well as the strategic significance of the “Middle Corridor” and Zangezur Corridor. Additionally, he gave interviews to prominent Polish media outlets, including the national public broadcaster TVP World and the Polish News Agency.