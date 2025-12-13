Baku and Bishkek explore expanded cooperation across key sectors

13 December 2025 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan and the Kyrgyz Republic have explored opportunities for cooperation in energy, industry, transport, and other priority sectors, Azernews reports, citing the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

The discussions took place within the framework of the 6th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Humanitarian Cooperation between the two countries. SOCAR Vice President Anar Mammadov met with Bakyt Torobayev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, to discuss avenues for collaboration.

The meeting brought together representatives from SOCAR Downstream, members of Kyrgyz government and state agencies, as well as business leaders.

During the talks, participants reviewed potential cooperation opportunities across energy, industry, transport, and other priority sectors, exchanging views on matters of mutual interest aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.