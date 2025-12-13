Baku and Washington explore strategic energy connectivity

13 December 2025 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan and the United States (U.S.) have exchanged views on energy interconnectors linking Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Central Asia, and Europe, as well as on the establishment of data centers and energy supply.

Azernews reports that this was announced by Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov in a post on his X account.

“We met with Jarrod Agen, Executive Director of the National Energy Dominance Council at the White House. We exchanged views on the strategic importance of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) in ensuring interregional energy connectivity, as well as on energy interconnectors between Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Central Asia, and Europe, the creation of data centers, and energy supply,” the post said.

It should be noted that in January–October of this year, the volume of trade operations between Azerbaijan and the United States amounted to $1.059 billion. According to the data, this is $19.7 million, or 1.9%, higher than in the same period of 2024.

During the reporting period, trade turnover with the United States accounted for 2.59% of Azerbaijan’s total foreign trade turnover. As a result, the U.S. ranked sixth among Azerbaijan’s largest trading partners during the period.

In January–October of the current year, Azerbaijan exported $52.7 million worth of goods to the United States, which is $65.8 million, or 2.2 times, less than in the same period last year.

At the same time, imports from the United States to Azerbaijan totaled $1 billion during the reporting period, representing an increase of $85.5 million, or 9.3%, compared to the same period in 2024. As a result, the United States ranked fourth among Azerbaijan’s largest sources of imports during the reporting period.