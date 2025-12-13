Azerbaijan and Thailand hold first political consultations, strengthening bilateral ties

13 December 2025 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

On December 11–12, 2025, Elnur Mammadov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, visited the Kingdom of Thailand, marking a significant step in deepening diplomatic relations between the two countries, Azernews reports.

During his visit to Bangkok, the first-ever political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Thailand were held. The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Minister Elnur Mammadov, while Thailand’s delegation was headed by Deputy Minister Vijavat Isarabhakdi.

At the conclusion of the consultations, an Agreement Memorandum on Political Consultations between the two ministries was signed, formalizing a framework for ongoing dialogue. Discussions focused on the current state and future development of bilateral cooperation in political, economic, trade, cultural, and tourism sectors. The parties also emphasized the importance of expanding collaboration within multilateral platforms.

During the meetings, the Azerbaijani side briefed Thai officials on the country’s peace agenda, including measures for demining recently liberated territories and the extensive reconstruction and restoration work being carried out in those areas.

A separate meeting with Thailand’s Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow highlighted satisfaction with the current level of political relations and recognized that the opening of the Azerbaijani embassy in Bangkok and the first political consultations would contribute to strengthening cooperation across various sectors.

Deputy Minister Mammadov also met with Vanmuhammadnoor Matha, President of Thailand’s National Assembly and Speaker of the House of Representatives. Both sides underscored the critical role of inter-parliamentary relations in developing bilateral ties and highlighted successful cooperation within multilateral parliamentary platforms.

As part of his visit, Mammadov gave interviews to Thailand’s prominent TNN television channel and the parliamentary TV channel. He also attended a ceremony organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy commemorating the anniversary of Azerbaijan’s national leader, Heydar Aliyev.

Furthermore, Deputy Minister Mammadov delivered a lecture at the King Prajadhipok Institute under the Thai Parliament on Azerbaijan’s foreign policy priorities, engaging with participants and answering questions on the country’s diplomatic agenda.