Azerbaijan expands its reach in global fruit markets

13 December 2025 18:40 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

In the shifting landscape of global fruit markets, Azerbaijan’s persimmon has quietly but steadily carved out a niche that belies its relatively modest size on the world stage. According to the State Customs Committee, between January and October of this year, Azerbaijan exported 91,895 tons of persimmons valued at $66.875 million, reflecting a remarkable 23.3% increase in volume and 26.3% growth in value compared to the same period last year. In 2024, the country had exported 74,500 tons worth $52.9 million, highlighting the rapid pace at which Azerbaijan is scaling its presence in international fruit trade.

