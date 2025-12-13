Azerbaijan expands its reach in global fruit markets
In the shifting landscape of global fruit markets, Azerbaijan’s persimmon has quietly but steadily carved out a niche that belies its relatively modest size on the world stage. According to the State Customs Committee, between January and October of this year, Azerbaijan exported 91,895 tons of persimmons valued at $66.875 million, reflecting a remarkable 23.3% increase in volume and 26.3% growth in value compared to the same period last year. In 2024, the country had exported 74,500 tons worth $52.9 million, highlighting the rapid pace at which Azerbaijan is scaling its presence in international fruit trade.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!