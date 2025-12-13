Azerbaijan holds year-end meeting with foreign military attachés [PHOTOS]

13 December 2025 14:50 (UTC+04:00)

The International Military Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan held a year-end meeting with representatives of foreign military attachés accredited in the country, Azernews reports. The gathering brought together 41 participants from 28 countries.

During the meeting, Colonel Elchin Abdullayev, Head of the International Military Cooperation Department, highlighted Azerbaijan’s victory in the 44-day Patriotic War. He emphasized that the victory not only restored Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity but also contributed to international peace and restored historical justice. The colonel further stressed that the success of the Patriotic War served as a step toward peace not only for the peoples of Azerbaijan and Armenia but for the international community as a whole.

The discussions also reviewed military cooperation activities carried out in Azerbaijan throughout 2025. Special attention was given to the military parade held on November 8 in Baku’s Azadliq Square, commemorating the fifth anniversary of the Patriotic War victory, as well as to visits organized for foreign military attachés to various regions of Azerbaijan, including liberated territories, to showcase reconstruction, restoration, and development projects.

Participants engaged in detailed exchanges on planned activities for the coming year, discussed future cooperation prospects, and received answers to their questions regarding Azerbaijan’s defense initiatives.