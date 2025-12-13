13 December 2025 20:20 (UTC+04:00)

Each of the four military units created under the name “International Legions” within the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian army will be disbanded by the end of 2025, Azernews reports, citing international media.

According to a plan by Ukraine’s General Staff, personnel from the legions slated for disbandment — including foreign fighters — will continue their military service within the ranks of regular assault units.

The command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine says the reform represents an evolutionary process, noting that the legions have already fulfilled their role.

However, the Ukrainian service of the BBC reports that the decision has been met with dissatisfaction among some legion members. In particular, several fighters are reluctant to serve in assault units alongside so-called “penal battalion” soldiers — troops made up of former prisoners.