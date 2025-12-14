Shooting at Bondi beach in Sydney leaves 10 dead
A shooting incident occurred in Sydney, Australia, leaving 10 people dead, including children and a police officer, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.
Two unidentified armed individuals opened fire at Bondi Beach, prompting police to launch a special operation to apprehend the suspects.
Authorities, via social media, stated that police immediately intervened in the incident and urged civilians to avoid the area.
During the operation, one of the shooters was neutralized, while the other was injured and receiving medical attention.
