NATO urged to review strategic framework to prepare for multi-domain challenges from Russia

14 December 2025 13:43 (UTC+04:00)

NATO should reassess its strategic framework and prepare for potential confrontations with Russia that go beyond “the fight for the Atlantic” or land operations in Europe, according to a recent review by the NATO Military College.

As reported by Azernews, the document highlights that the development of a nation’s naval forces is a key feature of Moscow’s strategy. According to the author, NATO Military College researcher Andrew Monaghan, this approach allows Russia to assert itself as a leader in the era of geoeconomic competition.

“The review redirects NATO’s orientation from the restored ‘fight for the Atlantic’ or Northeast European land operation scenarios toward a global, multi-domain response to diverse Russian challenges,” the document states.

Alliance analysts also noted that crisis scenarios often focus on rising tensions along a continuous strategic axis from the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea, emphasizing the need for NATO to adapt to evolving security threats.