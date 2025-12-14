NATO urged to review strategic framework to prepare for multi-domain challenges from Russia
NATO should reassess its strategic framework and prepare for potential confrontations with Russia that go beyond “the fight for the Atlantic” or land operations in Europe, according to a recent review by the NATO Military College.
As reported by Azernews, the document highlights that the development of a nation’s naval forces is a key feature of Moscow’s strategy. According to the author, NATO Military College researcher Andrew Monaghan, this approach allows Russia to assert itself as a leader in the era of geoeconomic competition.
“The review redirects NATO’s orientation from the restored ‘fight for the Atlantic’ or Northeast European land operation scenarios toward a global, multi-domain response to diverse Russian challenges,” the document states.
Alliance analysts also noted that crisis scenarios often focus on rising tensions along a continuous strategic axis from the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea, emphasizing the need for NATO to adapt to evolving security threats.
