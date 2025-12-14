Cultural exchange deepens as Uzbekistan Culture Days begin in Azerbaijan
A delegation led by senior officials of the Ministry of Culture of Uzbekistan, along with prominent figures from the arts community and leading artistic ensembles, has arrived in Azerbaijan.
As reported by Azernews, citing the Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture, as reported by Report, the visit is taking place within the framework of the Uzbekistan Culture Days, scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan from December 14 to 20.
As part of the program, the first meeting of the Uzbekistan–Azerbaijan Joint Culture Commission will be held on December 15, marking an important step in strengthening cultural cooperation between the two countries.
The Culture Days will feature performances by the “Navruz” Dance Ensemble and concert programs by the Uzbekistan State Symphony Orchestra, showcasing Uzbekistan’s rich cultural heritage.
The closing ceremony of the Uzbekistan Culture Days will be held at the Mirza Ulugbek Secondary School in Fuzuli, which was built and inaugurated by Uzbekistan in 2023 as a symbol of brotherly ties and post-conflict reconstruction efforts.
It is worth noting that Uzbekistan Culture Days were held in Baku in 2023, while Azerbaijan Culture Days took place in Tashkent in 2024, reflecting the growing cultural exchange between the two friendly nations.
