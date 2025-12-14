Azerbaijan and Pakistan foreign ministers hold talks in UAE
A meeting between Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov and his Pakistani counterpart, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, has taken place.
As reported by Azernews, Ishaq Dar shared information about the meeting on the social media platform X.
The talks were held in the United Arab Emirates on the sidelines of the Sir Bani Yas Forum, where the ministers discussed bilateral relations as well as regional issues of mutual interest.
High-level visits and ongoing political dialogue continue to strengthen ties between Baku and Islamabad.
It should be noted that the two countries maintain active cooperation in defense, energy, trade, education, and diplomacy, while regularly supporting each other within the UN, OIC, and other international organizations.
Delighted to meet my brother, Jeyhun Bayramov, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan @Bayramov_Jeyhun, on the sidelines of #SirBaniYasForum 2025 and discussed regional and bilateral matters of mutual interest. pic.twitter.com/GflsahP9oY— Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) December 14, 2025
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!