Azerbaijan and Pakistan foreign ministers hold talks in UAE

14 December 2025 10:35 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

A meeting between Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov and his Pakistani counterpart, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, has taken place.

As reported by Azernews, Ishaq Dar shared information about the meeting on the social media platform X.

The talks were held in the United Arab Emirates on the sidelines of the Sir Bani Yas Forum, where the ministers discussed bilateral relations as well as regional issues of mutual interest.

High-level visits and ongoing political dialogue continue to strengthen ties between Baku and Islamabad.

It should be noted that the two countries maintain active cooperation in defense, energy, trade, education, and diplomacy, while regularly supporting each other within the UN, OIC, and other international organizations.