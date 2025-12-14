Azerbaijan’s economy holds course as diversification slowly deepens [ANALYSIS]

14 December 2025 15:15 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

The 2025 budget results show a financial picture that is more resilient than many expected, particularly toward the end of the month. With revenue execution surpassing forecasts and treasury activity remaining consistently high, Azerbaijan’s fiscal management continues to demonstrate disciplined planning and steady economic momentum heading into 2026.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!