Azerbaijan participates in 11th UNAOC Global Forum in Riyadh

14 December 2025 14:19 (UTC+04:00)

The 11th Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) has officially begun in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Azernews reports.

Held under the theme “UNAOC: 20 Years of Dialogue for Humanity – Towards a New Era of Mutual Respect and Understanding in a Multipolar World”, the forum brings together heads of state and government, leaders of international and regional organizations, religious figures, and representatives from the private sector, youth, arts, sports, academia, and media.

A delegation from Azerbaijan, led by Minister of Culture Adil Kerimli, along with Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO), is participating in the event.

Over the course of two days, forum sessions will cover topics including:

Responsible leadership in a multipolar world: promoting multilateralism through inclusive dialogue

Faith in humanity: interfaith dialogue as a bridge to peace and a unified humanity

From digital realities to the real world: combating deepfakes, AI-driven disinformation, and algorithm-enhanced hate

Protecting human dignity and promoting belonging: reimagining migration narratives and designing cities as inclusive spaces for all

In addition, the forum will host the UNAOC Friends High-Level Meeting and the UNAOC Youth Forum, highlighting the importance of cross-generational dialogue and global cooperation.