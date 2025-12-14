South Korea to enforce new AI regulations amid industry concerns

14 December 2025 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

A new regulatory framework for the artificial intelligence industry is set to take effect in South Korea on January 22, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap.

The legislation includes safety and transparency requirements, such as disclosure obligations for certain AI systems, and calls for the establishment of a national AI committee and the creation of a basic three-year AI plan, according to sources familiar with the matter.

A recent poll cited by Yonhap revealed that 98% of South Korean AI startups are unprepared for the new rules and lack the systems needed to comply. An unnamed industry official warned that some companies could be forced to abruptly alter or suspend services, and that others might even consider exiting the South Korean market after the regulations come into effect.