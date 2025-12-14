Azerbaijan’s export mix evolves as non-oil sectors take lead

14 December 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s economy has long been associated with its vast oil reserves, often overshadowing the potential of other sectors. Yet, the latest data from January to November 2025 demonstrates a clear shift: the country’s non-oil exports are no longer a marginal contributor but a driving force in its economic diversification strategy. Compared to the same period in 2024, Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector exports increased by 7.3%, reaching $3.3 billion. This growth is not merely numerical—it reflects a deeper structural transformation, signaling a maturation of Azerbaijan’s industrial, agricultural, and food production capacities.

