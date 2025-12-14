Azerbaijan Under-20 Judo Championship concludes with team competitions

14 December 2025 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan Under-20 Judo Championship has officially concluded, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Judo Federation.

On the final day of the tournament, team competitions were held at the Absheron Olympic Sports Complex. A total of eight teams representing seven judo clubs and sports societies competed in the men’s division for the championship title.

The matches were contested across five weight categories: 66 kg, 73 kg, 81 kg, 90 kg, and over 90 kg.

At the end of the competition, Neftchi Sports Club claimed the overall team title. Kanokan-TT Sports Club secured second place, while Serhedchi Sports Society and Judo Club 2012 shared third place.

The championship once again highlighted the depth of young judo talent in Azerbaijan and the growing competitiveness among the country’s leading clubs.