UN Security Council renews sanctions panel on Somalia’s Al-Shabaab

14 December 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

The UN Security Council on Friday unanimously renewed the mandate of the panel monitoring sanctions on Somalia-based Al-Shabaab, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

All 15 members voted in favor of the measure, which extends authorization for naval inspections to enforce an arms embargo on Somalia, as well as a ban on charcoal exports and controls on improvised explosive devices (IEDs), until Nov. 30, 2026.

Other sanctions measures, including travel bans, asset freezes and general arms embargoes, remain open-ended.

“We thank all Council members for their constructive approach to negotiations, which enable us to arrive at this consensus outcome,” said James Kariuki, Britain's charge d'affaires to the UN. The UK, as penholder on Somalia, led talks on the text.

He welcomed the adoption of the text, telling Council members that it strengthens efforts to constrain the terror group’s access to arms, disrupt its finances and support Somalia to enhance its capabilities.

Al-Shabaab has been pursuing an insurgency against the Somali government for more than 16 years, frequently targeting security forces, officials and civilians.

Since late 2024, the Somali National Army and security forces in the semi-autonomous region of Puntland have stepped up air operations against Al-Shabaab in the south and central provinces, and ISIS (Daesh) in the northeastern Bari region, with support from international partners.

Last month, the government said 220 precision airstrikes had been conducted, killing 868 militants since February.