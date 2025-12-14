ANAMA signs new procurement contracts with foreign companies

14 December 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has signed new procurement contracts with two foreign companies.

As reported by Azernews, the agreements cover the purchase of specialized protective clothing sets intended for mine clearance operations.

Under the contracts, ANAMA signed an agreement worth 150,000 manats with Israel-based Cortex Engineering Ltd. for the procurement of full-body armored protective suits. In addition, a contract valued at 265,306 manats was concluded with Norway’s Rofi a.s. for the delivery of individual armored protective clothing sets.

As a result, a total of 415,306 manats will be allocated for the acquisition of these specialized protective gear sets.