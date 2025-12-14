E-book on Western Azerbaijan’s Historical Sources presented in Baku

14 December 2025 12:38 (UTC+04:00)

On December 13, the presentation ceremony of the electronic book “Western Azerbaijan in Documents and Sources” by historian and writer Afgan Valiyev, Head of Sector at the Social Research Center, was held at the Litera Book House, Azernews reports.

The book was prepared within the framework of a grant competition of the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations and is part of the “Ancient Homeland” project implemented by the National Heritage Cultural Historical Research Foundation.

The event brought together representatives of state institutions, heads of NGOs, members of the scientific and public community, and media representatives.

Opening the event, Asad Aslanoglu, Director of MIMTA Publications, spoke about the essence of the work, the process of developing the e-book, and the significance of Azerbaijan’s historic Victory.

Executive Director of the MIMTA Foundation, Parviz Amirov, highlighted the development of the “Ancient Homeland” project, noting that the book was also prepared in electronic format in both Azerbaijani and English to ensure global accessibility of this valuable research.

Chairman of the Public Union “Baku Resource and Training Center of Non-Governmental Organizations”, Rauf Zeyni, welcomed such initiatives, emphasizing that these research projects are among the achievements realized after Azerbaijan’s historic Victory and reaffirming readiness for a return to Western Azerbaijan, described as the nation’s ancestral homeland.

Sharing her views on the publication, Irada Rzazade, Chairperson of the Public Union “For Citizens’ Social Welfare”, stated that the book represents an integral part of national history and expressed hope for an increase in similar NGO-led initiatives focusing on Western Azerbaijan.

President of the Public Union “Support for the Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis”, Tofig Alizade, noted the resilience and heroism of the Azerbaijani people, underlining that the nation not only confronted enemies in Armenia but also overcame broader lobbying efforts, adding that the implementation of such projects deserves strong support.

Within the framework of the event, legal researcher Samad Vakilov, Honored Art Worker Shafaq Sultan Alikhanli, and other speakers expressed their gratitude to the MIMTA Foundation and Afgan Valiyev for their contributions.